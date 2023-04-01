Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $73.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 6.8 %

Roku stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.