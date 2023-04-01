Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

