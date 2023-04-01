Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Outperform by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE QSR opened at $67.14 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

