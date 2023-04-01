Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,496. 68.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

