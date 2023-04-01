Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.27 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

