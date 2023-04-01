CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
CorMedix Stock Performance
CRMD stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
