CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

CRMD stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 548,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

