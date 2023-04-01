Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.