MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,770.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,318.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,325.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $998.55.

Insider Activity

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

