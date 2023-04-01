Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $81.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

