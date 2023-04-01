Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Skillz Stock Up 10.9 %

Skillz stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 58.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

