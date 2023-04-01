Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $199.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Concentrix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Concentrix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.