Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

VNO opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.