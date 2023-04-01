Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Expands By 19.8%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger Company Profile

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.