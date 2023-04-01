Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.