Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

