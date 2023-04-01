Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
