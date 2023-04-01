Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

