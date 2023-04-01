Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Rises By 19.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBFFF stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.