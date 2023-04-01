Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Rises By 19.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBFFF stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

