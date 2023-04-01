PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PostNL Stock Up 14.7 %

PSTNY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.10.

About PostNL

PostNL NV provides mail, parcels, and support services, both physical and digital. It offers new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. The firm operates through the following segments: Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and one other segment: PostNL Other.

