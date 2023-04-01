PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
PostNL Stock Up 14.7 %
PSTNY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.10.
About PostNL
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PostNL (PSTNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.