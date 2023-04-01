Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

