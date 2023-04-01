Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $0.71 on Friday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

