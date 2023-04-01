AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.