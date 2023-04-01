Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 354,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $78,785. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASYS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

