The First Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. First Bancorp has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $286.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.