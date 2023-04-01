Maxim Group Raises Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Price Target to $10.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $194,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

