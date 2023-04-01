Maxim Group Raises Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Price Target to $10.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.