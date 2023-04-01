SATS (OTC:SPASF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SPASF opened at 1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.12. SATS has a twelve month low of 1.79 and a twelve month high of 3.27.

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

