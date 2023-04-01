SATS (OTC:SPASF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SATS Price Performance

SPASF opened at 1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.12. SATS has a twelve month low of 1.79 and a twelve month high of 3.27.

About SATS

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.