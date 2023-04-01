Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.87 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

