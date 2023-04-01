Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

