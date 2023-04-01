Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Agile Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $20.81.
Agile Group Company Profile
