Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.