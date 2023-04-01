Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Horizen has a total market cap of $146.27 million and $10.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.81 or 0.00038112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00133566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00053015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,530,512 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

