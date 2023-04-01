BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF opened at $482.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.47. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $473.26 and a 1 year high of $500.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

