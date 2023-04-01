Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.74) to GBX 921 ($11.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 835 ($10.26) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $790.67.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.