Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.74) to GBX 921 ($11.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 835 ($10.26) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $790.67.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.