Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,400 ($29.49) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,330 ($28.63) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

