Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 283,292 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

