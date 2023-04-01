Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $12.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Stock Down 7.9 %

Generation Bio Company Profile

GBIO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.