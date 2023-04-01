iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.72

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 60376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

