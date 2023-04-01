Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

