Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

