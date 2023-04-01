Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

