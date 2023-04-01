Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.