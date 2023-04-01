Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $167.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

