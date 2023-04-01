Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.69

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
