Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.69

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -29.38%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.