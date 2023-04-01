Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.62

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 65400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.