Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. 536,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 313,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$58.26 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

