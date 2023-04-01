iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.63

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.63 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 105231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

