J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.90

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 272.90 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 272.46 ($3.35), with a volume of 456589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.80 ($3.29).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.95.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

