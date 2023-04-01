Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
