Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 129.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Trading Down 2.6 %

About Amarin

AMRN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.88. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Articles

