Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Rises By 31.7%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.