Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 17.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 139,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$725,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.