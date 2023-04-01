Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

